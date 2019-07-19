The Latest: Koepka never far from lead in majors

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

8 a.m.

Brooks Koepka is trying to extend an amazing run in the majors that is not limited to winning three out of the last six.

Koepka is never too far from the lead. He was 4 under and tied for the lead late on the back nine of the first round in the British Open before a bogey on the 17th force him to settle for a 68. He was in a tie for third as he prepared for a Friday morning round at Royal Portrush.

That means Koepka has been no worse than third after 13 of his last 16 rounds in the majors.