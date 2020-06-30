The field finally weakens as PGA Tour goes to 4th week back

PGA TOUR

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,340. Par: 72.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Nate Lashley.

FedEx Cup leader: Webb Simpson.

Last week: Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship.

Notes: In the fourth week of its return to competition, the PGA Tour goes from having the top five in the world enter each week to having none of the top five at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The highest-ranked player is Webb Simpson at No. 6. He is joined by Patrick Reed (No. 7) and Bryson DeChambeau (No. 10) among the top 10 in the world. … DeChambeau has six consecutive top 10s on the PGA Tour dating to his runner-up finish in Mexico City. … Adam Scott (No. 8) and Tommy Fleetwood (No. 12) are the only players from the top 20 who have yet to play since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule. … Rickie Fowler has an endorsement deal with the title sponsor. He has missed the cut in three of his last four starts dating to the Honda Classic. … Will Gordon earned special temporary membership with his tie for third at the Travelers Championship. He got into the field through his top-10 finish. … Phil Mickelson considered playing. He is likely to play next week at Muirfield Village in the Workday Charity Open. Mickelson has a sponsorship deal with Workday. … Brian Gay, K.H. Lee, Russell Knox, Kevin Tway, Danny Willet and Ryan Moore have missed the cut in all three events since the restart. All but Moore are playing in Detroit.

Next week: Workday Charity Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com