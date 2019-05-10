PGA Championship, Bethpage Capsules

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A capsule look at the four previous times Bethpage Black has held premium golf events:

TOURNAMENT: 2002 U.S. Open.

WINNER: Tiger Woods.

SCORE: 277.

RUNNER-UP: Phil Mickelson.

MARGIN: 3 shots.

RECAP: The U.S. Open went to a state-run public course for the first time and Tiger Woods turned it into his private domain. Woods won his second major of the year, putting him halfway to the calendar Grand Slam, with a wire-to-wire victory at Bethpage Black. He started the final round with a four-shot lead over Sergio Garcia, who faded quickly. Phil Mickelson was five shots behind and was closing in when Woods hit 2-iron onto the green at the par-5 13th to set up a birdie, and Mickelson bogeyed two holes near the end. Woods finished with two bogeys over the last three holes for a 2-over 72, the first time he won a major with a final round over par.

NOTEWORTHY: The victory gave Woods seven of the last 11 majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I don’t think anyone realizes how tough it is to win a major championship.” — Tiger Woods.