Loves conquer all in Father-Son Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Davis Love III and Dru Love closed with a 16-under 56 in a scramble format to set two tournament records and win the PNC Father-Son Challenge by three shots Sunday.

Team Love shot 27 on the front nine at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, took the lead with a birdie at No. 11 and finished off the record round with four more birdies and an eagle. The 56 beat by one the record previously held by Raymond Floyd and his son in 1995, and by Bob Charles and his son in 1998.

Team Love finished at 26-under 118, breaking by one shot the record in the scramble format.

John and Little John Daly, who opened with a 59, shot 62 and tied for second with Retief and Leo Goosen and Stewart and Connor Cink.

“He’s been very competitive this week,” Love said of his son. “After a slow start yesterday, it’s nice to get it going and get another win. He carried me all the way through this one. He played great. It was fun to watch him hit so many good shots and make so many putts. I didn’t have to putt much today, which was nice.”

Team Love also won the event in 2012.

The 36-hole event is for players who have won a major or The Players Championship, and their partner cannot hold a PGA Tour-sanctioned card. Dru Love has played 17 times in the last two years on the PGA Tour, European Tour and Web.com Tour, but he has yet to earn a card and missed out in the qualifying tournament this year.

Dru Love last played on the PGA Tour last month in the RSM Classic at Sea Island. He tied for 54th, finishing just ahead of his father for the second time in 13 tour events they have played together.

“Winning a tournament with our dad is more special than trying to beat him,” Dru Love said.

ASIAN TOUR

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Poom Saksansin closed with a 4-under 68 and won the Indonesia Masters by three shots over Jazz Janewattanond.

Henrik Stenson, who started the final round three shots behind Poom, had a 71 and finished fourth.

Defending champion Justin Rose had a double bogey on the second hole and a triple bogey on the 12th hole. He birdied three of his last five holes for a 75 to tie for 17th, which enables Brooks Koepka to finish the year at No. 1 in the world ranking.

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — David Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on his first attempt as his final-round 68 gave him a two-shot victory over David Drysdale.

Lipsky finished on 14-under 274 and kept his nerve at the end of his round to clinch a second career European Tour title. He made a double-bogey five on the 16th but a par on 17 and a birdie on the 18th made sure of the title for the American.

Scotland’s Drysdale had already finished by that time, with his 67 setting the target at 12 under.

South Africa’s Zander Lombard (69) and Scott Jamieson (72), another Scot, finished in a tie for third — a shot behind Drysdale. English pair Oliver Wilson and Ben Evans were another three shots back on 8 under.

Lipsky ended the year with his first win on the tour since the European Masters in 2014.

OTHER TOURS

Harry Higgs completed a 3-0 week as 10-man team from the PGA Tour Latinoamerica defeated the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, 11 1/2-8 1/2, to win the Cozumel Cup. PGA Tour Latinoamerica has a 2-1 lead in the short history of the matches between the developmental tours. … Roger Chapman made a 30-foot eagle putt on the first playoff hole against Phillip Price to win the MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles on the Staysure Tour in Europe. Tom Lehman bogeyed the last hole and missed the playoff by one shot.