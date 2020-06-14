We’ve got a big Sunday ahead full of live sports – yes, you heard that right!

To kick things off, it’s the final round showdown at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth Texas, and over at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the 1.5-mile oval hosts the Dixie 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, set to go green this afternoon.

We kick the day off with some Bundesliga ⚽︎ (on FS1) and fill out the rest of it with golf ⛳️ and NASCAR 🏁 (on FOX)! Article continues below ... — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) June 14, 2020

Is there a better way to spend your Sunday than watching sports? Well, how about we up the stakes?

Here are your best bets for all the action today, because we think you can have your cake, and eat it too!

Charles Schwab Challenge

It’s the first golf event back after almost 100 days since the PGA Tour paused the season after Round 1 of the Players Championship, and after so much time away from the green, it was anyone’s guess how things would shake out at Colonial.

It seems as though the time away was not a problem, and we’re ready for one exciting Sunday.

Xander Schauffele (+333)

Schauffele has been impressively consistent throughout the weekend, and paces the field in strokes gained, tee-to-green after three rounds. The 26-year-old holds a one-stroke lead over five players.

Xander, at -13, had a great Saturday. He lost strokes putting and around the green but dominated off-the-tee and with his approach shots, gaining 3.61 strokes tee-to-green. And he’s on pace for his sixth professional victory.

An up-and-down for the ages.@XSchauffele leads by 1 @CSChallengeFW thanks to this remarkable par save. pic.twitter.com/tzZHejj3QA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 14, 2020

Morikawa (+750)

Morikawa, at -12, is only slightly behind Schauffle in strokes gained off-the-tee, and has been one of the most consistent golfers this weekend.

He isn’t generating a whole lot of buzz because he’s young and hasn’t grabbed the lead like Schauffele, Justin Rose or Harold Varner III, but this course is scoreable – anyone within a stroke or two of the lead and shoots 5-under has a shot at victory – and his performance so far gives him great value at +750.

Abraham Ancer (+4000) and/or Corey Conners (+6000)

If you’re looking to have some fun, and put a few dollars down on a long shot to add some entertainment to your Sunday, check out these two.

Both Ancer and Conners are three strokes off the lead at 10-under, so they’ll need a little extra something in Round 4. But, their ball-striking has been top notch throughout the tournament. Ancer ranks fifth in strokes gained tee-to-green, and Conners holds the 10th-best mark in the field.

Jordan Spieth (+700)

We recommend you look to fade Spieth. He might be within one shot of the lead, but he lost strokes tee-to-green yesterday.

He’s become a big story over the weekend due to his comeback after struggling to find his rhythm in recent years. The three-time Major champion posted back-to-back 65s to start the tournament but scored a 68 on Saturday. Spieth leads the field in strokes gained in putting, so buyer beware if you’re going to back him in Round 4.

Dixie Vodka 400

Just like last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, it’s going to be a hot one at at Dixie Vodka 400 – the 1.5-mile oval will be slick, and tires are going to see some serious wear and tear.

The conditions are going to favor the cream of the crop, so let’s see who is best suited to drive right into victory lane in South Florida.

Kevin Harvick (+475)

Your winner from last weekend is again a favorite at Homestead. He’s comfortable at many tracks and Miami is one of them with 12 consecutive top 10 finishes. His last six finishes were in the top five, which is downright incredible. Not to mention, he’s led a total of 278 laps and recorded 168 fastest laps in those six races.

Just like in 2001 and 2018, @KevinHarvick holds three fingers out the window to honor Dale Earnhardt. pic.twitter.com/9QLoxjWsLn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

Harvick also took home a win after the The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, the first race back after the hiatus this season. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas driver led 159 laps on his way to victory.

He has the best career driver rating at Homestead among those racing today. And the veteran driver has dominated since the return to the track – leading the NASCAR Cup Series in points – and is a safe bet to win it all again today.

Martin Truex Jr. (+400)

Truex might not have as an impressive resume at Homestead as Harvick, but he does have a win here from 2017. He’s also led 201 laps in the past three years at this track, and led 103 laps when he finished in second last year.

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver is coming off a victory at Martinsville, where he led 132 laps with 58 of the fastest laps. Last Sunday he showed up, leading 65 laps and with of the 53 fastest laps.

Retweet to congratulate @MartinTruex_Jr on his WIN at Martinsville! pic.twitter.com/lyANeBAosn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 11, 2020

Truex has the momentum, and he’s a solid bet for Sunday.

Kevin Harvick or Martin Truex Jr. (+300)

How about we have a little fun? Like Harvick and Truex Jr. both too much to decide? Well, you don’t have to!

FOXBet is offering the option to bet them both.

There's still time to get in on this #BetBoost🚀 before @NASCARONFOX🏁 at 3:30 pm ET! — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) June 14, 2020

Reddick (+3000)

Want another long shot option just for the fun of it?

Homestead has been a successful track for the rookie Cup driver. Reddick earned back-to-back championships here, and never finished outside the top five when he drove in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

While Cup cars are definitely different from Xfinity, Reddick has performed well this season. The No. 8 Richard Childress driver earned two top-10 finishes since the return to racing: a seventh at Darlington and an eighth in the Coca-Cola 600. He even gained 22 positions in the Darlington event.

Expect him to be the best of a competitive rookie bunch.