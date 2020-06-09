A look at golf tournaments with the PGA Tour resuming

PGA TOUR

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel-PGA Tour Live); Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel-PGA Tour Live), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Kevin Na.

FedEx Cup leader: Sungjae Im.

Last tournament: Tyrrell Hatton won the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 8.

Notes: The PGA Tour returns after 90 days from the COVID-19 pandemic. … The PGA Tour will not have spectators for five weeks upon resuming its schedule. … Every player, caddie and essential personnel will be tested upon arrival and have their temperatures taken daily. … Colonial originally was scheduled for May 21-24. The last time Colonial hosted a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in June was the 1941 U.S. Open. … The top five in the world ranking have entered the tournament, along with seven of the top 10. … Tiger Woods decided not to play. His lone appearance at Colonial was in 1997 when he was going for a third straight victory, shot 72 on Sunday and finished three shots behind. … Of the top 50 in the world, the only Americans not playing at Colonial are Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker. … Among the PGA Tour Champions players in the field are past champions Olin Brown and Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron, … The last PGA Tour round was March 12 at The Players Championship. Hideki Matsuyama led after a 63. Matsuyama is not expected to play until next week.

Next week: RBC Heritage Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com