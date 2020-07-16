Tiger Woods is back on Tour — and he’s one of the favorites at Memorial

The Memorial Tournament isn’t one of golf’s four majors, but it certainly will feel that way with 27 of world’s top 30 golfers competing this weekend.

There’s no bigger name in the field than Tiger Woods, who is playing for the first time since February at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. He finished 68th, last among players who made the cut, at +6.

Of course, he's still Tiger. Any time he takes to the tee, the entire sports world watches. This week will be no different, with Woods starting at 1:17 p.m. ET on Thursday.

And despite his most recent struggles, fans are lining up to support the 15-time major winner. According to FOX Bet, nearly 15% of all bets on the Memorial have been on Woods, and over 18% of the money.

In what is surely the most anticipated tournament since the PGA returned, here are my five best bets.