Marlins All-Access at Home, Classic Edition: Juan Pierre on the 2003 World Series
Video Details
Craig Minervini and former Florida Marlins outfielder Juan Pierre take a trip down memory lane as they relive thw 2003 World Series against the New York Yankees.
