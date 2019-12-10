Tricia Whitaker catches up with Kevin Cash at the Winter Meetings
Video Details
FOX Sports Sun's Tricia Whitaker sat down with Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash during the MLB Winter Meetings to get his thoughts on trading Tommy Pham and how the young Rays team is ready for bigger things in 2020.
