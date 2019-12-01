LPGA’s Lexi Thompson joins the Panthers for Territory Takeover night
Joining the Panthers broadcast is LPGA’s Lexi Thompson a South Florida native detailing her 2019 season, upcoming events, qualifying for the US Open at 12 years old, getting her first tournament win at 16, and watching the Florida Panthers.
