BEAST MODE: Columbus High RB Henry Parrish Jr. would not be denied
Video Details
Columbus High running back Henry Parrish Jr. put his mark on the opening of the high school football season with his dominating rushing TD. Catch highlights like this and much more with the world premiere of Under the Lights on Aug. 26 at 6 pm on FOX Sports Florida.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618