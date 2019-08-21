Kevin Cash knows Rays have to continue to be resilient
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the start from Charlie Morton, the big homer from Kevin Kiermaier, and the importance of getting the walk-off win as the team gets ready to hit the road.
