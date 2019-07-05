Graci Tubbs was 9-years-old when she founded Operation Military Matters
Graci Tubbs wanted to send care packages to active military service members when she was 9 years old. Now she is going into the eighth grade and is the founder of and spokesperson for Operation Military Matters, which has sent care packages all over the world!
