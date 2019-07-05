A patriotic ceremony in honor of the 4th of July before Rays-Yankees take field
Video Details
Members of MacDill Air Force Base rappel from the top of the stadium to lower the USA flag. Also, U.S. Central Command General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. delivers the ceremonial first pitch, and Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Garcia performs the National Anthem.
