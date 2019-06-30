RHP Austin Brice joins Marlins LIVE
Austin Brice takes us through his journey of being born internationally in Hong Kong, highlights sharing the bullpen with the huge personality of Sergio Romo and reflects on some of his favorite players to watch as a child.
