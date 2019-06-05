Rays look to pull out of 4-game slide as Charlie Morton starts against Tigers
The Tampa Bay Rays have undefeated right-hander Charlie Morton on the mound Wednesday night as they take on the Detroit Tigers looking to pull out of their four-game losing streak.
