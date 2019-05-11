Don Mattingly on Pablo Lopez, the Marlins focus
Video Details
Marlins manager Don Mattingly shares his thoughts on the pitching of Pablo Lopez, the focus of the Marlins after the first inning, and tonight’s offensive efforts.
