Brandon Lowe on game-winning HR: I was trying to not strike out
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Brandon Lowe
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
Tricia Whitaker caught up with Brandon Lowe to get the rookie's thoughts on his game-winning home run Thursday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals.
