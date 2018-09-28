- One story's been gnawing at me for a while. Has to do with a guy in uniform, but not the active playing roster. He was a catcher in spring training with the team, then released, only to return. It's a real who's Hoo.

CRAIG MINERVINI: When the Marlins filled their bullpen catcher opening during the season, they did so with little fanfare. It was a bit of a mystery. We see him, but we don't know him. Who is this guy? I wasn't going to let the season finish without finding out.

There's a new guy out there. Can you tell me who it is?

- Yeah. Hoo.

- Hoo.

- Hoo.

- I'm just trying to find out the guy's name.

- Oh, Hoo's name?

- Yeah, yeah.

- Yeah, Hoo.

- Who to who?

- To Hoo.

- No, no, that's what I'm trying to ask you. I think he's out there.

- Yeah.

- You probably followed him.

- Yeah. Hoo.

- So I'm asking who catches the ball?

- Hoo catches the ball.

- Yeah.

- I'm telling you, Hoo catches the ball.

- Somebody told me in the clubhouse that you played actually with the bullpen catcher.

- Yeah.

- Can you tell me his name?

- Hoo.

- The-- the guy in the bullpen.

- Hoo.

- The last guy that's catching on there--

- I know--

- --is Hoo.

- Yeah, that's what I'm actually going to ask you.

- Look, Craig, I don't have time for this, OK? It's Hoo. You got it?

- I got it. There's one guy who's going to know this guy's name. It's the Marlin's seasoned, grizzled baseball veteran, bullpen coach Dean Treanor. Definitely.

The pitcher gets on the mound, He's 60 feet, six inches away, right? Even here.

- Yes, yes.

- He's going to throw the ball.

- Yes.

- And who catches it?

- I certainly hope so.

- No, I meant who-- who catches the ball?

- Hoo.

- That's what-- yes, who?

- Hoo.

- The guy-- the guy here.

- Hoo.

- Who does?

- Hoo.

- Dean, I'm doing the--

- Hoo.

- --I'm the ques-- I'm the guy asking the questions and you're giving me the answers. I'm the reporter guy.

- OK.

- The-- the--

- Craig, the man's name is Hoo.

- Hey, there he is. There he is. Hey, you don't know-- you don't know what I've gone to to try and interview you.

- Why?

- To find-- because I've been asking everybody, I'm getting a run around. It's good to meet you, first of all. I just want to know your name. Thank you so much.

- Hoo. My name's Hoo.

- You-- you.

- Hoo.

- You.

- Hoo. Here, I'll-- I'll turn around. I'll turn around for you.

- You're going to turn around.

- Yeah.

- Well, how's that going to help me?

- I'll turn around.

- How's that going to--

- My name's right here.

- Your name--

- Yeah, Hoo.

- Your name is Hoo.

- Yeah.

- Of course. That's what everybody was saying.

- Yeah. Yep.

- Well, who are you then?

- My name-- my full name is Chris Hoo.

- It's a true whodunit. Nice to finally meet you.

- Nice to meet you, too.

- Thanks, Chris.

- Absolutely.