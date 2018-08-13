Marlins LIVE: Jeff Nelson explains how lettuce under the helmet used to be kind of normal
Video Details
FOX Sports Florida's Jeff Nelson explains how putting some wet lettuce under your helmet isn't all that weird in the context of baseball history.
