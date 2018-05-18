- Well, the Rays will look forward to Game 2 of this series, and they're going to have the left-hander Blake Snell on the mound tomorrow to get things started. It'll be part of our next telecast with the young leftie on the mound looking for his fifth win.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, you know, Blake has been so consistent all season long. You think about what he brings to the table, the four pitches-- the fastball that he can overpower you with up and down in the zone, a good slider, curveball, change-up, the ability to throw all the pitches in all the different counts. He's fun to watch, and he'll look to keep this winning streak going tomorrow night.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, there's Blake Snell. We'll be with you at 9:30. He'll be opposed by Nick Tropeano, the right-hander. A couple of bullpen days scheduled for the Rays on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.