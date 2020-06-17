Mack Brown, Reggie Bush, & Matt Leinart re-live the 2006 Rose Bowl
Video Details
The 2006 Rose Bowl was one of the greatest college football games ever played. Listen to a little-told story from Mack Brown, Texas’ head coach at the time, and Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, USC’s dynamic offensive duo. This story of sportsmanship is one you’ve likely never heard before.
