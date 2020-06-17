Mack Brown on social justice: What he’s seen and what he still must learn
Video Details
Former Texas, current North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown joined the Big Noon Kickoff crew and discussed the racial injustices he saw growing up and continues to see to this day. Brown wishes America could be as accepting as a football locker room, but discussed how much more room for growth we have as a nation.
