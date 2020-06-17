Ja’Marr Chase is the best WR in the country — Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart explain why

Video Details

Even after losing his star quarterback, Joe Burrow, and offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, to the NFL, Ja’Marr Chase will still be the best receiver in America in 2020 according to former USC teammates, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart. The FOX Sports analysts explain why Chase won’t see a big drop off in production.

