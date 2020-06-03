Big Noon Kickoff ranks top 5 QBs, Lawrence not clearly ahead of Fields — Joel Klatt
- ACC
- Auburn Tigers
- Big 12
- Big Ten
- Bo Nix
- CFB
- Clemson Tigers
- FBS (I-A)
- Florida Gators
- Justin Fields
- Kyle Trask
- Matt Leinart
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Reggie Bush
- Rob Stone
- Sam Ehlinger
- SEC
- Texas Longhorns
- Trevor Lawrence
- Urban Meyer
Everyone on the Big Noon Kickoff crew agrees Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are the top two quarterbacks in college football. However, Joel Klatt says they’re not as far apart as some may think. The crew breaks down their entire Top 5 QBs list.
