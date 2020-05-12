Urban Meyer — ‘There will be (college) football this fall’ | CFB on FOX

Urban Meyer and Joel Klatt joined Curt Menefee to go over the evolving situation of college athletes being paid to play and whether or not they should retain eligibility after signing an agent, which Urban agreed with coach Harbaugh's recent take on. Urban and Joel also make strong predictions that the college football season will be played one way or another this season.

