No. 2 LSU takes down No. 4 Georgia 37-10 to win the SEC championship and clinch a spot in the CFB playoff.
Video Details
Joe Burrow and the No. 2 LSU Tigers win their 12th SEC championship slaughtering No. 4 Georgia 37-10. Burrow finished with 4 touchdowns and broke the SEC single season passing touchdown record with 48.
