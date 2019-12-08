Joe Burrow’s pair of third-quarter touchdown passes put LSU up 34-3 in SEC title game
Extending his SEC single-season record for passing touchdowns to 48, Joe Burrow tossed for two more scores in the third quarter of the SEC title game. With the second TD, LSU took a commanding 34-3 lead over Georgia.
