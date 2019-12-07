Georgia QB Jake Fromm with a costly interception late in the first half, LSU leads by 14 at halftime
LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr picked off Jake Fromm's pass as Georgia was looking to close within one score before half. LSU leads 17-3 at the break.
