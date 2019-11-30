J.K. Dobbins racks up 51 yards, lucky fumble on Ohio State TD drive
Video Details
J.K. Dobbins and the Buckeyes take their first lead of the game following a 5-yard touchdown run. Ohio State used a heavy dose of Dobbins on their opening possession.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879