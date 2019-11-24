LaVar Arrington pays up on bet, does O-H-I-O in Buckeye poncho at Ohio Stadium
Penn State alum LaVar Arrington lost his friendly bet to Ohio State alum Chris "Beanie" Wells after the Nittany Lions fell 28-17 to the Buckeyes. He had to throw the O-H-I-O while wearing a Buckeye poncho.
