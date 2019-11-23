Urban Meyer: Chase Young should be at Heisman ceremony if he continues dominance
Video Details
Ohio State star edge rusher Chase Young bolstered his case for the Heisman trophy with a nine-tackle, three-sack performance vs. Penn State. Former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer said he should be invited to the Heisman ceremony in New York if he dominates Michigan and his Big Ten title game opponent.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879