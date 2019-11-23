No. 2 Ohio State outlasts No. 8 Penn State to punch ticket to Big Ten title game
After facing a second-half comeback from Penn State, Ohio State rallied for a 28-17 home win to improve to 11-0. The win clinches the Big Ten East title for the Buckeyes, who will play in the conference title game.
