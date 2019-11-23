Michigan State’s Cody White caps career-best day with amazing one-handed TD catch
Video Details
The junior wide out Cody White set a career-high with three touchdown catches. The third was an amazing one-handed catch which gave Michigan State a 27-0 lead against Rutgers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879