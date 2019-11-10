Big Ten Football Week 11: Ohio State & Minnesota on collision course for title
Video Details
Ohio State and Minnesota both improved to 9-0 on the season and now appear to be set to clash in the Big Ten conference title game with a spot in the College Football Playoff likely on the line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879