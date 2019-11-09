No. 17 Minnesota takes down No. 4 Penn State dominating with 300 yards of offense alone in the first half
No. 17 Minnesota takes down No. 4 Penn State dominating with 300 yards of offense alone in the first half. The Golden Gophers had over 300 yards of offense and Tanner Morgan had 3 touchdown passes in the first half.
