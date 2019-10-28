Big Ten Football Week 9: Ohio State, Penn State, & Minnesota all stay perfect
All moving to 8-0, Ohio State, Penn State, and Minnesota all continued to be the cream of the crop in the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers are off to their best start since 1941 and lead the Big Ten West by two games.
