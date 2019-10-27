Bryan Thompson 40-yard touchdown grab paces Utah in explosive first half
Tyler Huntley hit Bryan Thompson on a 40-yard pitch and catch to cap a 90-yard scoring drive. Utah blew away Cal in the first half, building a multi-score lead.
