Tylan Wallace obliterates defender with stiff arm, tip toes 71 yards down sideline to put OK State on the board
Video Details
Oklahoma State star receiver caught a screen pass and scampered 71 yards down the sideline and into the end zone to put the Cowboys up 7-0 over Iowa State in the first quarter.
