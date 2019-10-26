Ohio State’s Chase Young dominates vs. Wisconsin offense in first half
Quite the first half for Ohio State's Chase Young! The Buckeyes defensive end came up with 2 sacks as he lit up Wisconsin's offense, helping Ohio State to a 10-0 halftime lead.
