Urban Meyer on 4 techniques that make an elite pass rusher | URBAN’S PLAYBOOK
Video Details
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the elite pass rushers in the nation in Chase Young. In this week's edition of "Urban's Playbook," Urban Meyer and the Big Noon Kickoff crew break down just what makes an world-class pass rusher in the modern college football game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879