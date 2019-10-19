Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman’s one-handed catch is an early Play of the Year candidate
Video Details
Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman went up with one hand and came up with a great grab for Minnesota against Rutgers in the second quarter of their conference clash.
