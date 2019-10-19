Illinois shocks No. 6 Wisconsin with last-second field goal for 24-23 upset
What a moment! After picking off the Badgers on Wisconsin's final drive of the game, Illinois got into field goal range for a potential game winner, and Illinois kicker James McCourt drilled it right down the middle for the upset.
