Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner wagon flips over in scary crash
Fortunately, everyone walked away from this scary scene in Norman, where Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner wagon tipped over after a wheel got stuck in the playing surface. The horses were fine, and one Oklahoma RUF/NEK was checked out by medics as a precautionary measure.
