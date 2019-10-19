Why Clemson shouldn’t be in the CFP Top 4 — and why LSU should be No. 1 (so far)

Video Details

With the first official College Football Playoff rankings just 17 days away, the Big Noon Kickoff crew breaks down their top 6 teams in the country, with a surprising pick of LSU at No. 1, and with the Clemson Tigers outside of the top 4, coming in at No. 6.

More Videos »