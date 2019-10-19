Why Clemson shouldn’t be in the CFP Top 4 — and why LSU should be No. 1 (so far)
Video Details
With the first official College Football Playoff rankings just 17 days away, the Big Noon Kickoff crew breaks down their top 6 teams in the country, with a surprising pick of LSU at No. 1, and with the Clemson Tigers outside of the top 4, coming in at No. 6.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879