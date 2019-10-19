Urban Meyer explains how ‘eye discipline’ makes great defenses | URBAN’S PLAYBOOK
How has the Oklahoma Sooners defense taken such a big leap in 2019? According to Urban Meyer, it comes down to three things: effort, tackling, and, perhaps most importantly, eye discipline. Check out Coach's explanation in the latest edition of "Urban's Playbook."
