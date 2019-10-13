Washington keeps Pac-12 title hopes alive with blowout road win over Arizona
Video Details
Washington trailed Arizona at the half, but stormed out in the second half and put the Wildcats away with an offensive barrage to improve to 5-2 overall and keep their Pac-12 title hopes in tact.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879