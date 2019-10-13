Minnesota rushes for 322 yards in rout of Nebraska, off to first 6-0 start in 16 years
Video Details
The Golden Gophers ran the ball 49 times and dominated Nebraska all night in snowy Minneapolis, walking away with a convincing 34-7 win. It gave Minnesota its first 6-0 start since the 2003 season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879