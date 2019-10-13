Joe Burrow’s Heisman-esque performance leads No. 5 LSU past No. 7 Florida in Death Valley
LSU QB Joe Burrow delivered with 293 passing yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 24 attempts against the vaunted Florida secondary. The No. 5 Tigers held on 42-28 over the No. 7 Gators.
