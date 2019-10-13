Khalil Tate’s unexplainable left-handed pass leads to Washington scoop-and-score TD
Under heavy pressure, Arizona QB Khalil Tate flipped the ball sideways with his left hand, which was ruled a fumble. The Washington defense quickly scooped it up and ran it in for a touchdown on a very bizarre Pac-12 After Dark play.
